|
|
Grace B. Corrigan
Kimball Twp. - Grace B. Corrigan, 84, of Kimball Twp., passed away on January 1, 2020 in Medilodge of Port Huron with her family by her side.
She was born on January 31, 1935 in Kilmarnock, Scotland, daughter of the late, Andrew and Martha Macpherson.
Grace married Ivie H. Corrigan on April 2, 1958 in Dunlop, Scotland.
She was a Chief of Daughters of Scotia in Waterbury, Connecticut. Grace loved crosswords, knitting, going on vacation and traveling. She was also a Diamond Consultant.
Grace is survived by her husband, Ivie Corrigan of Kimball Twp.; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn (William) Wilson of Lakeport; son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Tina) Corrigan of Lakeport; six grandchildren: Heather Mango, Anthony Corrigan, Amber (Danny) Paul, Christie Wilson, Tyler Corrigan and Kaitlyn Corrigan; five great-grandchildren: Jack, Frank, Max, Noah and Ella; a sister, Jan Crawford of Scotland and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave. @ 17th Street, Port Huron. The Rev. Max Amstutz will officiate.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial tributes may be made to the .
A luncheon will follow in the Jowett Funeral Home Reception Center.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family in the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020