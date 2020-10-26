Grace M. Gardner
Kimball Township - Grace Mertine Gardner, 92, of Kimball Township, died Sunday, October 25, 2020.
She was born March 15, 1928 to the late Frederick and Ella Pringle.
Mrs. Gardner was a lifelong member of Port Huron Baptist Church (formerly Court Street Baptist), which she dearly loved. She retired from Prestolite Wire Company after 40 years of service. She enjoyed crocheting for her grandchildren, working with flowers and spending time with her family.
She is survived by four children, Fred Gardner, Ruth (Thomas) Campbell, Judy (Raymond) Smith and Tina (Barry) Moses; 11 grandchildren, Steven Gardner, Sandra Lee Gardner, Tom (Mindy) Campbell, Joe (Lisa) Campbell, Fred (Michelle) Campbell, Paul (Erin) Moretz, Christopher Moretz, Ray (Kristy) Smith, Amanda (Scott) Moses, Jennifer (Alex) Buckmaster and Melissa (Steven) Nichols; 14 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a brother, Donald (Donna) Pringle; a sister, Geraldine Boychuck; and many nieces and nephews, including Bill (Connie) Hipple and Mark Boychuck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Gardner; and five sisters, Irene (Joe) Bauer, Laverna (Bill) Hill, Bernice (Chris) Albert, Joyce (Neil) LaVere and Lillian Orr.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. Please wear a mask for the safety and comfort of others.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Port Huron Baptist Church. The Reverend Mark Montgomery will officiate.
Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fort Gratiot.
Memorial contributions may be made to Port Huron Baptist Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com