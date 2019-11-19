|
|
Grace M. Robbel
Marine City - Grace M. Robbel, age 95, of Marine City, passed away November 17, 2019. She was born May 28, 1924 to the late Bernard and Ruth Kliemann. Grace was a nurse and worked many years at River District Hospital, where she was loved by both her co-workers and patients. She was also a member of Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church and the Daughters of Isabella.
She is survived by her son, Robert Robbel Jr.; grandchildren, Diane (Charles) McWilliams, Robert Robbel III, Lisa (Randy) Robbel, Michael (Yvonne) Robbel and Sara Robbel, many great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Achatz, Theresa Kreusel and Pat Kreusel and sister in law, Joanne Kliemann.
A funeral mass will be held Friday November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at OLR Parish, Holy Cross Catholic. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to mass.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to OLR Parish Holy Cross Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019