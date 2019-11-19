Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
OLR Parish, Holy Cross Catholic
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
OLR Parish, Holy Cross Catholic
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Robbel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Robbel


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace M. Robbel Obituary
Grace M. Robbel

Marine City - Grace M. Robbel, age 95, of Marine City, passed away November 17, 2019. She was born May 28, 1924 to the late Bernard and Ruth Kliemann. Grace was a nurse and worked many years at River District Hospital, where she was loved by both her co-workers and patients. She was also a member of Our Lady on the River Parish Holy Cross Church and the Daughters of Isabella.

She is survived by her son, Robert Robbel Jr.; grandchildren, Diane (Charles) McWilliams, Robert Robbel III, Lisa (Randy) Robbel, Michael (Yvonne) Robbel and Sara Robbel, many great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Achatz, Theresa Kreusel and Pat Kreusel and sister in law, Joanne Kliemann.

A funeral mass will be held Friday November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at OLR Parish, Holy Cross Catholic. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. prior to mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to OLR Parish Holy Cross Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -