Grace Mary Mollan
St. Clair - Grace Mary Mollan, The world lost a spunky 98 year old on September 27, 2020 and heaven gained a loving soul. She was born April 16, 1922 in St. Clair to the late John and Hazel Preston. She married Russell Mollan on November 4, 1944. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2014. She worked at the Diamond Crystal Salt Company and later retired from the City of St. Clair in 1985 as City Treasurer. She spent years working from home as a seamstress making draperies, slip covers and upholstery. She lived a long lively life right to the end. She enjoyed playing many card games, especially bridge. She enjoyed many things including, reading, puzzles, gardening and bird watching and the freighters go by. She will be missed. Grace Mary is survived by her children; Thomas P. (Julie), Russell P. (Cathy), Timothy P. (Linda) and Pamela Mollan. She is also survived by her four grandsons; Joshua P. (Margo), Michael T.(Lisa), Christopher R. (Melanie), Matthew T. (Tanya), 12 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers; Rogers, Robert and John Preston and sister; Patricia Sankar. Funeral Mass will be Thursday October 1 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church, Marysville. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at L.C. Friederichs and Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. A rosary will be said at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, St. Clair. In lieu of flowers, memorials are by Donor's Choice. To leave a message of comfort visit www.lcfandson.com