Graham Jaros
East China Township - Graham J. Jaros, of East China Township entered eternal life on his 85th birthday, Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on March 15, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Jaros. Graham married Mary Huber on August 22, 1957 in Belle Plaine, Minnesota and they enjoyed 61 years together. Graham graduated from Michigan State University and later from Wayne State University with his Master's Degree in education. After his graduation from Michigan State, Graham began a long-standing career as an educator culminating as an assistant principal for many years at Gilbert Junior High School/Algonquin Middle School in Algonac. When he wasn't working, Graham was an accomplished wood worker, enjoyed everything about nature, and was an accomplished grandpa! Graham is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Kathryn (Tom) Baker and Paula (Tom) Rood. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexandra Baker, Christopher Baker, Kristen Rood, Kelsey (Kenny) Wiseheart, Erik (Crystal) Rood and Alec Rood. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother Gene. Cremation has taken place. A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. The family will receive friends at church beginning at 9:30. Memorials may be made to the Blue Water Hospice Home, 2795 Edison, Marysville, MI 48040. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019