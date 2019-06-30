Gregory A. Graham



Port Huron - Gregory Allen Graham, 57, of Port Huron, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



He was born October 10, 1961 in Corinth, Mississippi to Yula and the late Rayfield Graham. He married Jewall Jemison on October 17, 1982 in Port Huron.



Mr. Graham served in the U.S. Coast Guard for eight years. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, bowling, sports and got along with everyone. Gregory was a loving grandfather who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.



He is survived by his wife, Jewall; five children, Dequindre Hudson, Gregory Graham II (Stacy Bolman), Matthew (Nicole) Graham, Morgan Graham and Madison Graham; his mother, Yula Graham; eight grandchildren; a great grandchild; four brothers, Ray Graham, James (Kathy) Graham, Michael (Karen) Graham and Brian (Alexandria) Graham; a sister, Sandra Whitmore; many nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Lyndsay Jackson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Keith Graham, and a niece, Holly Graham.



Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Zion Cathedral of Praise. Pastor Kim Brown will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Coast Guard and the St. Clair County Allied Veterans Honor Guard.



Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com. Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019