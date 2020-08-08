Gregory D. Kielbas
Port Huron - age 72, passed away comfortably in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 6, 2020.
Greg was born on August 25, 1947, in Detroit, son of the late Edward Kielbas and Betty Jergovich.
He is survived by his sons, Jeffery, Michael (Karen), and Richard Kielbas; and grandchildren, Haley, Lindsey, Marissa, Noah, Julia, Chandler, Chelsey, and Cy Kielbas.
Greg was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Natre'.
Greg was a deck hand with the Merchant Marines for many years. His favorite place to travel to was California. Greg loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching Tigers baseball. He was blessed by and enjoyed having two Paws With A Cause dogs, Trapper and Hackett. His dogs were wonderful helpers and companions to him.
Greg had many wonderful caregivers and friends over the years. A few to mention are Jenny Krantz, Bob Beedon, Bob Weber, Diane Sosa, Sherry Heinbuck, and Mike Flora. He had a special place in his heart and thankfulness for his closest cousin, Pam Centilli.
Private interment and graveside services will be held at Burtchville Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Paws With A Cause 4646 South Division Wayland, Michigan 49348.
