1/1
Gregory D. Kielbas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory D. Kielbas

Port Huron - age 72, passed away comfortably in his home, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Greg was born on August 25, 1947, in Detroit, son of the late Edward Kielbas and Betty Jergovich.

He is survived by his sons, Jeffery, Michael (Karen), and Richard Kielbas; and grandchildren, Haley, Lindsey, Marissa, Noah, Julia, Chandler, Chelsey, and Cy Kielbas.

Greg was preceded in death by his sister, Lynn Natre'.

Greg was a deck hand with the Merchant Marines for many years. His favorite place to travel to was California. Greg loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching Tigers baseball. He was blessed by and enjoyed having two Paws With A Cause dogs, Trapper and Hackett. His dogs were wonderful helpers and companions to him.

Greg had many wonderful caregivers and friends over the years. A few to mention are Jenny Krantz, Bob Beedon, Bob Weber, Diane Sosa, Sherry Heinbuck, and Mike Flora. He had a special place in his heart and thankfulness for his closest cousin, Pam Centilli.

Private interment and graveside services will be held at Burtchville Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Paws With A Cause 4646 South Division Wayland, Michigan 49348.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved