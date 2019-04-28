Services
Bower-Rose Funeral Home - Marine City
222 N. Main Street
Marine City, MI 48039
(810) 765-8700
Gregory Rappa
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Algonac, MI
Algonac - Gregory D. Rappa, 62, of Algonac passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 25, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Luke and Norma Rappa. He graduated from Algonac High School, class of 1974. Gregory married Stacy Mackinnon on January 21, 1994 in Toledo, Ohio and they enjoyed 25 years of marriage. He held a long-standing career working with the Ironworkers Local Union #25 until his retirement 11 years ago. When he wasn't working, Gregory enjoyed riding his scooters, reading and watching sporting events. Most of all one of his favorite pastimes was playing with his grandsons. Gregory is survived by his wife, Stacy; his son, Luke Rappa of Port Huron; his daughter, Sara Rappa of Algonac; two grandsons, Parker James Rappa and Frank Daniel Zakalowski; a brother, Mark (Pam) Rappa of Algonac; a sister, Mary Buriak of Plano Texas; and a niece, Nicole (Chris) Sims. He was preceded in death by his father, Luke in August of 1980; his mother, Norma in October of 2018; and a brother-in-law, P.J. Buriak. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00am in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Algonac. Arrangements were made by Bower-Rose Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
