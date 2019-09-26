|
|
Gregory David Rushton
Fort Gratiot - Gregory David Rushton, 28 of Fort Gratiot, MI passed away on September 23, 2019 at home.
He was born in Western Massachusetts and moved several times until growing up in Fort Gratiot, MI. Gregory was a 2009 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. He furthered his education by attending Greenfield Community College and later attended Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. He worked as a Collegian for Linden Hill School in Northfield, MA. During this time, he found great joy in fishing as well as many of the sports and activities such as baseball, golf, hockey, and Tae Kwon Do. He was a TKD Black Belt.
Greg spent 10 months of service in AmeriCorps, Southern Region where he traveled the US working as part of NCCC FEMA Corps. He earned Congressional and Presidential medals for his volunteer efforts. Greg was particularly proud of his service to our country where he made many lifelong friends. Greg had the unique opportunity to touch the lives of so many people during his time away from Michigan. Fishing was his true passion. He worked in the retail sporting goods business and in his free time enjoyed fishing and kayaking. His compassion for people and his ability to make people laugh and were just some of his amazing talents.
Gregory will be sorely missed by his family, Margaret F. (Bauer) and David B. Rushton, sister, Anne F. Rushton and fiancé Jacob Shoudy as well as grandparents Warren and Carol Rushton of Brewer, Maine and many aunts, uncles, and cousins and late maternal grandparents Joe and Mary Bauer.
Calling hours will be at Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave, Port Huron, MI on Friday September 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Visitation hour 12:00 to 1:00 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM on Saturday September 28, 2019 at St. Edwards On The Lake, 6945 Lakeshore Rd, Lakeport, MI 48059.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Greg's name to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, 25200 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 for education and outreach to families.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019