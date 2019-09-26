Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jowett Funeral Home
1634 Lapeer Ave
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Edwards On The Lake
6945 Lakeshore Rd
Lakeport, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Edwards On The Lake
6945 Lakeshore Rd
Lakeport, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Rushton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory David Rushton


1990 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory David Rushton Obituary
Gregory David Rushton

Fort Gratiot - Gregory David Rushton, 28 of Fort Gratiot, MI passed away on September 23, 2019 at home.

He was born in Western Massachusetts and moved several times until growing up in Fort Gratiot, MI. Gregory was a 2009 graduate of Port Huron Northern High School. He furthered his education by attending Greenfield Community College and later attended Lesley University in Cambridge, MA. He worked as a Collegian for Linden Hill School in Northfield, MA. During this time, he found great joy in fishing as well as many of the sports and activities such as baseball, golf, hockey, and Tae Kwon Do. He was a TKD Black Belt.

Greg spent 10 months of service in AmeriCorps, Southern Region where he traveled the US working as part of NCCC FEMA Corps. He earned Congressional and Presidential medals for his volunteer efforts. Greg was particularly proud of his service to our country where he made many lifelong friends. Greg had the unique opportunity to touch the lives of so many people during his time away from Michigan. Fishing was his true passion. He worked in the retail sporting goods business and in his free time enjoyed fishing and kayaking. His compassion for people and his ability to make people laugh and were just some of his amazing talents.

Gregory will be sorely missed by his family, Margaret F. (Bauer) and David B. Rushton, sister, Anne F. Rushton and fiancé Jacob Shoudy as well as grandparents Warren and Carol Rushton of Brewer, Maine and many aunts, uncles, and cousins and late maternal grandparents Joe and Mary Bauer.

Calling hours will be at Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Ave, Port Huron, MI on Friday September 27, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Visitation hour 12:00 to 1:00 PM with funeral services at 1:00 PM on Saturday September 28, 2019 at St. Edwards On The Lake, 6945 Lakeshore Rd, Lakeport, MI 48059.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in Greg's name to the Epilepsy Foundation of Michigan, 25200 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI 48033 for education and outreach to families.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now