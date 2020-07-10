Gregory G. Marek
Port Huron - On July 7,2020 Our family lost Gregory G. Marek. He was born on July 5th 1947. He's the son of Aloysius "Lloyd" Marek & Mildred Marek. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Marek, sister Joanna (Rocky) DeBell, brother Gary Marek, son Jim Marek, Jim's Mother Barbara Ling, and friends Ted & Judy Morrison. He had loving extended family, stepdaughter Tammy Velasquez and step son Roger (Debbie) Thornton. Greg had many grandchildren and great grandchildren many nieces and nephews.
Greg had a love for the great outdoors, haunting and fishing. Was a member of the Moose, Moose Lake Campground and American Legion .
He loved his family above all else. Per his request services will be held privately.
Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com