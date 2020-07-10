1/1
Gregory G. Marek
1947 - 2020
Gregory G. Marek

Port Huron - On July 7,2020 Our family lost Gregory G. Marek. He was born on July 5th 1947. He's the son of Aloysius "Lloyd" Marek & Mildred Marek. He is survived by his wife JoAnn Marek, sister Joanna (Rocky) DeBell, brother Gary Marek, son Jim Marek, Jim's Mother Barbara Ling, and friends Ted & Judy Morrison. He had loving extended family, stepdaughter Tammy Velasquez and step son Roger (Debbie) Thornton. Greg had many grandchildren and great grandchildren many nieces and nephews.

Greg had a love for the great outdoors, haunting and fishing. Was a member of the Moose, Moose Lake Campground and American Legion .

He loved his family above all else. Per his request services will be held privately.

Arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
