5 Years Have Passed... I'm There Inside Your Heart Right now I'm in a different place, and though we seem apart, I'm closer than I ever was... I'm there inside your heart. I'm with you when you greet each day,and while the sun shines bright. I'm there to share the sunsets too...I'm with you every night. I'm with you when times are good, to share a laugh or two, and if a tear should start to fall... I'll still be there for you. And when that day arrives, that we no longer are apart, I'll smile and hold you close to me... Forever in my heart. We will meet again, Love & Miss You Bunches, Your Family on Earth XO
Published in The Times Herald from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019