1/1
Gregory M. Horger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory M. Horger

Fort Gratiot - Gregory Mark Horger, 70, of Fort Gratiot, died Saturday, November 21, 2020.

He was born September 16, 1950 in Adrian to the late Joseph Francis and Norma Jean Horger.

Mr. Horger worked at Goodwill and at several area restaurants. He loved going to work and was a big Elvis fan. He was a member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.

He is survived by four sisters, Nancy Jo Kopas, Merrieanne (Robert) Hughes, Barbara (Bob) Brown and Jolin Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. The Rev. Lee Acervo will officiate.

Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved