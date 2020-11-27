Gregory M. Horger
Fort Gratiot - Gregory Mark Horger, 70, of Fort Gratiot, died Saturday, November 21, 2020.
He was born September 16, 1950 in Adrian to the late Joseph Francis and Norma Jean Horger.
Mr. Horger worked at Goodwill and at several area restaurants. He loved going to work and was a big Elvis fan. He was a member of St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church.
He is survived by four sisters, Nancy Jo Kopas, Merrieanne (Robert) Hughes, Barbara (Bob) Brown and Jolin Thompson; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 in St. Edward on the Lake Catholic Church. The Rev. Lee Acervo will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Denis Cemetery, Lexington.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.