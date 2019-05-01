|
Gregory W. Thomas
Port Huron - Gregory William Thomas, 40, of Port Huron, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 following a brief illness.
He was born November 19, 1978 in Port Huron to Charles "Pete" and Sharon Thomas.
Greg was a 1997 graduate of New Life Christian Academy. He was employed with the Port Huron Area School District until he opened GT's 10th Street Auto Sales. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Greg is survived by his parents, Pete and Sharon Thomas; his brother, Scott (Jill) Thomas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog Eddie..
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, May 3, 2019 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. The Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate.
Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorials may be made to the family. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 1, 2019