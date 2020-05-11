|
|
Guy R. Solomon Jr.
His life was gentle, and the elements so mixed in him, that nature could stand up and say to all the world. 'This was a man". Guy R. Solomon Jr. passed away peacefully in Portland, OR on March 9th, 2020, at the age of 84 with his loving sons Chris and Brady Solomon by his side.
Guy was born in Willoughby, Ohio to Florence and Guy R. Solomon Sr. on Jan. 31, 1936. He lived there until his graduation from Willoughby Union High School in 1953 creating many lifelong friends and memories along the way. Upon graduation Guy attended Kent State University in Kent, Ohio and graduated with a BS in Communications specializing in Radio and TV in 1959 while serving as Regional Counselor of the Theta Chi fraternity which he was a member of from 1956.
Guy was extremely active in sports, drama and radio and TV communications during college but admittedly his best moment was when he met who was to be the most important person of his life, the one who gave him purpose, his wife Catherine P. (Erb) Solomon. Despite his first words to her being "Green eyes with hazel flecks...crazy...", she went with him to San Juan, Puerto Rico where he was stationed during his time in the Army. It was there where their love for each other grew and they soon married Sept. 9, 1960. While they lived there Guy was Radio Station Manager, DJ and newsman all in one for the Armed Forces Radio Network. Their 18 months there became some of the most memorable times of their lives building lifelong relationships along the way.
After leaving the Army in 1961 Guy and Cathy moved back to Ohio where he worked as a News Director for WHOF Radio in Canton, a Newsman for WKBN-TV and Radio and a Manager/News Director of WKTN-FM and WAWR-FM in Youngstown until 1965. During this time Guy was blessed with his first son, Christopher Lee in April 1964. It was also during this time he started his move into the higher education system beginning with being the Dir. of Public Information for Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio in 1965.
Always striving for more, Guy would eventually move the family to Poland, Ohio in 1967 to work for Youngstown State University in Youngstown, Ohio as Director of News Bureau soon becoming Publications Editor as well. During this time Guy had his second son, Matthew Brady in 1968, became a 32nd degree Freemason, earned his Juris Doctor from YSU in 1969 and continued to be active in the community and sports.
Guy realized it was time for a change though and moved the family to Ellensburg, WA in 1980 to become Director of Public Relations for Central Washington University. He loved Ellensburg, what it offered him and his family and the friends he made while there. From there Guy would leave CWU in 1987 and continue working as a Public Relations Director for Norwich University in Northfield, VT and Philadelphia College of Textiles and Sciences in Philadelphia, PA before moving to Port Huron, MI to work for St. Clair County Community College in 1992.
Besides his work at the college Guy would continue using his radio and TV skills producing and starring in numerous radio and TV commercials for stations like WGRT in Port Huron. It was during this time he and Cathy decided to start their own business called SOHO marketing. Unfortunately this dream was cut short when the love of his life, the woman he held more dear than anything else in life passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in May, 2003. He would continue, but life would never be the same without her.
Soon after this sad time Guy would move to San Antonio, TX in 2005 to be in warmer weather and closer to his sister. He lived there until being moved closer to his sons in September 2019. "Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another." Guy definitely distinguished himself from others… He was a man of strong conviction and will. What he believed in he believed wholeheartedly. He never wavered, never backed down and could be counted on when needed. One thing you can say about Guy, he made an impact on you whether good or bad. Only one person could mellow his orneriness though and that was his Shining Star, his love, his wife Cathy. Though Guy lived life with great enthusiasm and fervor and loved the excitement it had to offer it wasn't the same when she passed. I take solace in knowing that the two of them are together, drinking sweet Rob Roys on the rocks with a splash of Vermouth with their friends in Puerto Rico. We Love You!
Guy is survived by his two sons: Chris Solomon, of Portland, OR, and Brady Solomon, of Bow, WA. He is also survived by his sister Barbara Loomis, of San Antonio, TX, and three grandchildren Mikayla, CJ and Alyssa Solomon.
Published in The Times Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020