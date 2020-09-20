Guy V. MacIntosh
China Twp. - Guy V. MacIntosh, age 94, of China Twp., passed away September 19, 2020. He was born May 14, 1926 in St. Clair to the late Manson and Margaret MacIntosh.
Guy married Betty Lindow May 28, 1949. He honorably served his country during World War II with the U.S. Navy, where he was a signalman on a Pacific Amphibious Fleet. Guy was a member of the VFW and Bricklayers Local, Warren. Some of his favorite pastimes were family camping trips, golfing with his brother and friends and hunting trips. Guy was also a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Clair.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty MacIntosh; children, Sandy (Jim) Shafran, Craig MacIntosh and Brenda Ross; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister, Jeane Bass and sister in law, Jane MacIntosh.
He was predeceased by his brothers, Howard and Stuart MacIntosh and son in law, Bob Ross.
Visiting hours are Wednesday September 23rd from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Masks are required. A private family service will be conducted following visitation.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com