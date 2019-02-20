H. Vivienne (Viv) White



Port Huron - H. Vivienne (Viv) White, age 93, of Port Huron, passed away on February 4, 2019, after a long productive life. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Detroit, to the late Ernest and Marion (Whitehead) Hobday and was a Port Huron resident for over 75 years. Viv married Robert A. (Bob) White on April 9, 1949, in the St. Joseph's Church Rectory. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing on June 14, 2002. She was a 58-year breast cancer survivor and was active in the Port Huron Relay for Life for 23 years. Viv is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) Falk of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Cheryl Jackson of Port Huron, son, Michael (Lisa) White of Warren, 7 grandchildren, Christopher Catanzaro, Jennifer (Jeff) Rodacker, Stacie Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Jeremy (Dorian) Falk, Evan White and Jacob White, 4 great-grandchildren, Corrina and Tommy Rodacker and Lauren and Ava Jackson. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Vic Albert, son-in-law, Frank Catanzaro, nieces, Vickie and Karla and nephew, Ernie. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughter, Corrine (Frank) Catanzaro, infant daughter, Connie and sister, Dorothy Albert. Viv will be deeply missed by her entire family. She was the "Wind Beneath our Wings." Memorial services will be 11:00am Friday, February 22, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Dan Bakay will officiate. Visiting hours will be Friday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Great Lakes Division or the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary