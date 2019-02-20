Services
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for H. White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

H. Vivienne (Viv) White


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
H. Vivienne (Viv) White Obituary
H. Vivienne (Viv) White

Port Huron - H. Vivienne (Viv) White, age 93, of Port Huron, passed away on February 4, 2019, after a long productive life. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Detroit, to the late Ernest and Marion (Whitehead) Hobday and was a Port Huron resident for over 75 years. Viv married Robert A. (Bob) White on April 9, 1949, in the St. Joseph's Church Rectory. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before his passing on June 14, 2002. She was a 58-year breast cancer survivor and was active in the Port Huron Relay for Life for 23 years. Viv is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Daniel) Falk of Waukesha, Wisconsin, Cheryl Jackson of Port Huron, son, Michael (Lisa) White of Warren, 7 grandchildren, Christopher Catanzaro, Jennifer (Jeff) Rodacker, Stacie Jackson, Ryan Jackson, Jeremy (Dorian) Falk, Evan White and Jacob White, 4 great-grandchildren, Corrina and Tommy Rodacker and Lauren and Ava Jackson. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Vic Albert, son-in-law, Frank Catanzaro, nieces, Vickie and Karla and nephew, Ernie. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob, daughter, Corrine (Frank) Catanzaro, infant daughter, Connie and sister, Dorothy Albert. Viv will be deeply missed by her entire family. She was the "Wind Beneath our Wings." Memorial services will be 11:00am Friday, February 22, 2019, in the Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron. Pastor Dan Bakay will officiate. Visiting hours will be Friday, 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am. Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Great Lakes Division or the Blue Water Area Humane Society. To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Download Now