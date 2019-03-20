|
Harold George Steinmetz Jr.
Marine City - Dad went home to the Lord on March 18, 2019 at the age of 101 at River Bend with family by his side. He was born in Mt. Clemens on December 4th, 1917 to the late Harold G. and Elsie Steinmetz. George was married to Margaret C. Newell Steinmetz on August 24, 1942, they were together for 73 years. Dad graduated in class of 1935 from Holy Cross High School. He was a life-long member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Member and Past Grand Knight of K of C Council 856. As a Captain George served in the United States Army 149th infantry, 38th division during WWII in the Pacific. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with bronze cluster. George worked at Chrysler, HA Smith's, National Food Stores and retired from IGA (Super Foods) in 1984. He served on the Marine City Planning Commission. George took part in many activities and events to serve the local community.
George is survived by his children, Tom Steinmetz and Susan Steinmetz; brother, James Steinmetz; sister-in-law, Virginia Steinmetz; niece and nephew CarolAnn and Elmer Dewey, Diane and Jeff Nance, Steve and Karin Dewey, Matt Nance, Chris and Alyssa Nance. Many Steinmetz nieces and nephews. Jane, Jack and Margie, Paul and Cheryl, Matt, Mary and Derek Witt, Annie, Zoe and Ken Higgins, Jim and Tracy, Mike and Susan, Rick and Pam, Joe and Sandy, Dan and Kari, Joanne, Karen Ameel, Gary and Kim, Kathy Basnaw, Sr. Bev Hindson, Debbie Steinmetz. He was preceded in death by son Donald (1985) and wife Margaret (2016), siblings Robert, Edwin, Kenneth, Charles and Rosemary Hindson and several nephews. We would like to thank the staff at River Bend and Grace Hospice for all they did to make Dad's last days comfortable.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 3:00pm -8:00pm in the Bower-Rose Funeral Home, Marine City. A Mass of Resurrection will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 am with visitation from 10:00am until the time of mass in Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church, Marine City. Memorials may be made to the Dive Team Auxiliary or to . To send condolences, visit: www.bowerrosefuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 20, 2019