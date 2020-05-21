|
Harold L. Bice
Port Huron - 93, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Marwood Nursing and Rehab.
He was born in Port Huron, Michigan on June 18, 1926, son of the late William and Almeda (Ross) Bice.
Harold married Dorothy Tanton on November 23, 1967, in Port Huron, Michigan.
Harold served his country with the United States Army in World War II. He attended Hillside Wesleyan Church and retired from the Grand Truck Railroad after many years of employment in the car shop. Harold was a life member of the VFW Post # 796 and a member of the May O'Brien Post #8. He loved bowling and dancing. Dorothy and Harold were members of the dance club at the local senior center for eight years.
Surviving in addition to Dorothy his loving wife of 52 years is his daughter Yvonne (Ed) Cleaver of Port Huron.
There are no public services scheduled at this time. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fort Gratiot. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.
Memorials are suggested to Hillside Wesleyan Church.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020