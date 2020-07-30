1/1
Harold Swantek
Port Sanilac - Harold C. Swantek, 93, of Port Sanilac, died peacefully July 28, 2020. Born November 7, 1926 in Hamtramck. Beloved husband of 67 years to the late Bonita (Bonnie) Swantek. Role-model father of Maria (Peter) Fischer of Germany and grandpa to Noah and Megan. Served as fighter plane crew chief in Japan at the end of WWII. Modeled for Detroit department stores. Worked as graphic illustrator for City of Detroit. Built his retirement home from "scratch". Shared his talents with Port Sanilac Zoning Board, Cemetery Board and Lions Club. Visitation 10-2 P.M. on Monday, August 3, at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Graveside services at 2:30 P.M. at Port Sanilac Cemetery. Memorial contributions to United Hospice Service of Marlette would be appreciated.




Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Pomeroy Funeral Home
AUG
3
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Port Sanilac Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
