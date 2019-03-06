|
|
Harriet (Pollex) Albert
St. Clair - Harriet E. (Pollex) Albert, age 82, of Venice, Florida, formerly of St. Clair and Royal Oak, passed away February 8, 2019. She was born August 18, 1936 in St. Clair to the late Erwin and Evelyn (Bark) Pollex.
Harriet, born and raised in St. Clair, received her bachelor's degree in education at Eastern Michigan University and her master's degree from Saginaw Valley State College. She taught in the Utica Elementary Schools for 39 years retiring in 1997. Education was a lifelong dedication for Harriet. She has supported an unknown number of students across the globe with their education expenses. She was also a generous supporter of humane societies within the communities she has resided.
Harriet is survived by her sister, Alice Ellison of St. Clair; brother, Carl Pollex of Houston; nephews and niece, Creighton, Roger and Rosalind Pollex and Daniel and James Ellison and good friend, Lois Pommerenk.
She was predeceased by her former husband, Patrick B. Albert and parents, Erwin F. and Evelyn M. Pollex.
Funeral services will be held Sunday March 10th at 2:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Saturday 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to service.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to: Venice Presbyterian Church, 825 The Rialto, Venice, FL 34285 (941-488-2258), Tidewell Hospice, 210 Wexford Blvd, Venice, FL 34293, SPCA International, or Immanuel Lutheran Church, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019