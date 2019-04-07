Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Rambaum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry A. Rambaum


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Harry A. Rambaum Obituary
Harry A. Rambaum

Marysville - Harry A. Rambaum, age 100, of Marysville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Regency on the Lake.

Harry was born on January 10, 1919, in Port Huron, Michigan to the late, August and Emma (Lucas) Rambaum.

He married Catherine C. Dunn on February 7, 1941, in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2012.

Harry was a member of the First Congregational Church. He was the "Popcorn man" at Port Huron Hospital where he volunteered for many years. Harry was a HeartLink member. He loved to play the harmonica and entertain many friends and family.

He is survived by his children, Valerie (Nelson) Wolfe, H. Alan (Ken Evenson) Rambaum, and David (John Vetrano) Rambaum; three grandchildren, Connie (Douglas) Studaker, Catherine (Henry) Shaul, and Carole (David) Price; eight great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.

Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Rambaum; step-sister, Bernice Liddicoat and a great-grandson, Alex Shaul.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Hunter Hospitality House or Donor's Choice of Charities.

For information and guest book, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.