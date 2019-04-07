|
|
Harry A. Rambaum
Marysville - Harry A. Rambaum, age 100, of Marysville, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Regency on the Lake.
Harry was born on January 10, 1919, in Port Huron, Michigan to the late, August and Emma (Lucas) Rambaum.
He married Catherine C. Dunn on February 7, 1941, in Port Huron. She preceded him in death on July 11, 2012.
Harry was a member of the First Congregational Church. He was the "Popcorn man" at Port Huron Hospital where he volunteered for many years. Harry was a HeartLink member. He loved to play the harmonica and entertain many friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Valerie (Nelson) Wolfe, H. Alan (Ken Evenson) Rambaum, and David (John Vetrano) Rambaum; three grandchildren, Connie (Douglas) Studaker, Catherine (Henry) Shaul, and Carole (David) Price; eight great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
Harry was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Rambaum; step-sister, Bernice Liddicoat and a great-grandson, Alex Shaul.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Hunter Hospitality House or Donor's Choice of Charities.
For information and guest book, smithfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019