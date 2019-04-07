|
|
Harry E. Burrell
Port Huron - Harry Eugene Burrell, 84, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Lake Huron Medical Center, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue, Marysville.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 am in Colonial Woods Missionary Church, 3240 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorials contributions may be made to SONS Outreach. To send condolences and for more information visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019