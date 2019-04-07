Services
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Colonial Woods Missionary Church
3240 Pine Grove Avenue
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Colonial Woods Missionary Church
3240 Pine Grove Avenue
Port Huron, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Burrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry E. Burrell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry E. Burrell

Port Huron - Harry Eugene Burrell, 84, of Port Huron, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Lake Huron Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 2 to 8 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 in the Marysville Funeral Home, 1200 Michigan Avenue, Marysville.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00 am in Colonial Woods Missionary Church, 3240 Pine Grove Avenue, Port Huron.

Memorials contributions may be made to SONS Outreach. To send condolences and for more information visit marysvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marysville Funeral Home
Download Now