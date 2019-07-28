|
|
Harry L. Bussey Sr.
Fort Gratiot - Harry Leroy Bussey Sr., 81, of Fort Gratiot, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born October 19, 1937 in Port Huron to the late Roy and Beulah Bussey. He married the love of his life, Deanna Conley, on June 7, 1958 in El Paso, Texas. She died April 1, 2004.
Mr. Bussey was a graduate of Port Huron High School and served in the U.S. Army. He owned and operated Bussey Auto Repair alongside his wife for many years. He also worked as a custodian at Landmark Academy. He was very involved with Life of Faith Church.
He is survived by his daughter, Kathi Jo (Kurt) McCorkle of Wake Forest, North Carolina; three sons, William Leroy (Gabriele) Bussey of Feuchtwangen, Germany, Harry Leroy (Susan) Bussey II of St. Joseph and Daniel Bruce (Karen) Bussey of Lexington; 15 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister, Janice (Clement) Nofs; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Roseann Gierman.
Private family services have been held. Inurnment was in Sunset Memorial Gardens Columbarium, Fort Gratiot.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Regency on the Lake Activities Department.
Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 28, 2019