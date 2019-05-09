|
|
Harry Pao-Tung Wu
Port Huron - Harry Pao-Tung Wu.
Harry was born on May 1st, 1932, in the city of Jinan, the capital of Shandong province in China. Both of his late parents, James Ching-Mei Wu and Elizabeth Hsiao Lu, were educated in the USA and the family was well to do. Harry was the second of four siblings: Esther, Harry, Edith, and Alice.
Harry grew up in the time when the Japanese Imperial Army invaded and occupied China in World War II. The Wu family fled to the countryside and became refugees. They lost all of their possessions; however, their fortune changed for the better afterward when their mother, Elizabeth, started a dairy business and owned farmland.
After the Japanese surrendered at the end of World War II, the civil war between the Communist Chinese and the Nationalists broke out. With the Communist forces advancing, the Wu family lost everything and fled to Nanjing. They were required to wear peasant clothes as a disguise, sometimes traveling at night to avoid capture, sometimes hiding in barns, sometimes eating locusts, and could only keep whatever possessions they could fit in their pockets.
Harry's father, James, became the head of Animal Husbandry and Animal Vaccines for the provincial government in Taiwan. His mother, his siblings, and Harry joined their father in Taipei in 1947. Their father became ill from lung cancer and died in 1950 at the age of 47. As fate would have it, the family's rental property was destroyed by fire in Taipei and the family lost their possessions for the third time.
Harry had joined the Republic of China Air Force Academy and he had earned his Bachelor's Degree from National Taiwan University, Taipei, Taiwan in 1959.
On June 17th, 1960, Harry came to the United States.
While studying for his Master's Degree in Library Science at Kent State University, Harry met Irene Sun, who would become his wife on June 23rd, 1961. They have two children: Eva and Walter. He loved his children very much.
From 1964 to 1966, Harry worked his way up from Reference Librarian to Assistant Director at the Massillon Public Library. From 1966 to 1968, Harry was the Director of the Flesh Public Library in Piqua, Ohio. From 1968 to 1996, Harry was the director of the St. Clair County Library in Port Huron, Michigan. In the 1970s, while attending several of the American Library Association conventions, he brought his family with him to combine the trips into summer vacations and the family traveled to many cities and sites across the USA. In addition, Harry had made several trips by himself to various countries in Europe and Asia. He retired in 1996.
In his retirement, Harry visited several cities in China and Taiwan, often with his classmates from Taiwan, however, as he became older, he traveled less often.
On March 13th, 2018, Harry suffered a stroke and lived the last year of his life at the Marwood Nursing Home in Port Huron, Michigan. With his wife, Irene, at his side, Harry passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 25th, 2019. He is survived by Irene (wife), Eva (daughter), Walter (son), and Alice (sister).
The family honors the memory of Harry and invites you to share memories on Saturday, May 11th, 2019, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 pm at Smith Family Funeral Home - North 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron, Michigan 48060.
Memorial are suggested to the Library Science Department at Kent State University.
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 9, 2019