Harry R. Baldwin
Kimball Township - Harry Ross Baldwin, 92, of Kimball Township, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
He was born December 20, 1927 in Wales Township to the late Clarence and Emma Baldwin. He married Jean Shephard on September 24, 1949 in Brown City. She died July 13, 2018.
Mr. Baldwin was a truck driver for 35 years, retiring in 1987. He and Jean enjoyed traveling in their motor home and wintering in Zephyrhills, Florida. Harry loved golfing, fishing, hunting and being outdoors.
He is survived by two children, Janet (Neil) Berry and Ross (Sandy) Baldwin; four granddaughters, Julie (Casey) Kucsera, Kristie (Aaron) Lashbrook, Jody (John) Corturillo and Tammy (Brian) Allen; and four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Baldwin.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home followed by a private family service.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Wales Township.
A special thank you to the staff at Marwood Nursing and Rehab for the care and compassion they provided.