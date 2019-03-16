|
|
Harry Schott
East China - Harry A. Schott, age 87 of East China, Michigan, passed away early Friday morning. Mr. Schott served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He started working as a postal carrier for the Mount Clemens Post Office in 1959, and was the Post Master in Marine City from 1977 until his retirement in 1989. Harry was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fair Haven. Surviving are his children, David (Rhonda) Schott, Kathryn (Mark) Hash, Lynette (Larry) Cummins; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Harry was predeceased by his wife, Joann; daughter, Cindy Schott; granddaughter, Jamie; siblings, Gerald and Francis. Visiting hours are 2 - 8p.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 at Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 NB Gratiot, Mount Clemens. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. (in state 10:00) Tuesday at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 6754 Palms Road, Ira Township, MI. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Clinton Grove Cemetery, Clinton Township.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2019