Harry W. Glogowski



Port Huron - Harry William Glogowski, 89, of Port Huron, died Friday, April 5, 2019.



He was born December 20, 1929 in Detroit to the late Frank and Bernice Glogowski.



Mr. Glogowski was a civilian employee of the City of Detroit police department prior to his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the Korean War. Harry enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, boating and being out in nature.



He is survived by his sister, Virginia Schoeberle; his longtime friend and companion, Jack Petzoldt; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Deacon Dennis Crimmins will officiate. Military honors will be conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Army.



Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2019