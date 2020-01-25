Services
Young Colonial Chapel Funeral Home
4061 Saint Clair Hwy
East China, MI 48054
(810) 329-4766
China Twp. - Harvey Bernard Zimmer, 87, of China Twp., passed away peacefully January 24, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born October 21, 1932 to the late Paul and Ella Zimmer. Harvey married June Prayter on November 24, 1951. He worked as a carpenter specializing in modernization. He also catered many parties with Tony and Mary's Catering.

Harvey was a lifelong member at St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of Knights of Columbus Council 2251.

He enjoyed competing in pumpkin growing contests, hunting at The Last Man's Lodge in Rudyard, playing euchre with the guys at the hall, Saturday lunches at Adair Bar, and most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and Sunday Doodle Bug rides.

He is survived by his son, Larry (Debbie) Zimmer; daughters, Patty (Joe) Stephan and Carol (Mark) Winter; grandchildren, Jennifer, Tiffany, Joey, Shelby, Chelsea, and Abbey, 13 great grandchildren; Brother, Melvin, and sister, Marie Verbeke.

He is preceded in death by his wife, June; daughter, Linda; son, Bob; daughter-in-law, Sheila; great granddaughter, Lennon; brothers, Roy and Donald.

A funeral mass will be Tuesday, January 28 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Monday, January 27 from 2-8 p.m. at Young Funeral home, China Twp. as well as from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at church prior to mass on Tuesday. A rosary will be recited on Monday at 7 p.m. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort please visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
