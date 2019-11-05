|
|
Hattie E. Taylor
Fort Gratiot - Hattie E. Taylor, age 89, beloved mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, November 2, 2019. Hattie was born April 6, 1930, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota to Henry and Stella Arends.
She was raised along with seven sisters and two brothers, Vivian Childers, Maryanne Melhoff, Carolyn Steinberg, Shirley Egge, Helen Fry, Sena Zoller, Lee Arends, Kenneth Orville and Donald Arends.
Hattie graduated from Rapid City High School in 1948. She married the love of her life, William B. Taylor on July 6, 1952, in Rapid City, South Dakota. Hattie worked for Michigan National Bank in her younger years and enjoyed playing golf at the Black River Country Club where she was a member. She loved going up north to their cabin in Roscommon with her family and friends, especially the Duncan family.
She is survived by her two sons, John Taylor of Fort Gratiot and James (Terri) Taylor of Kimball, three grandchildren, Lauren, Devon and Rachel, sister-in-law, Nancy Harmer and many, many nieces and nephews.
Hattie was preceded in death by her husband, William, her son, Mike and daughter-in-law, Lisa Taylor.
She was loved by many of her dear friends and neighbors, especially Margaret Rushton.
Memorial services will be 11:00am Friday, November 8, 2019, in the First Presbyterian Church, 811 Wall Street, Port Huron. Pastor Jason Pittman will officiate.
Visiting hours will be Friday, 10:30am until the time of service at 11:00am.
There will be a luncheon following the service at the church.
As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church.
Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.
To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019