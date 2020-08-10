Heather Rebecca Duso Johnson
Midland - Heather R. Johnson, 44, of Midland, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on August 7, 2020. She was born on April 14, 1976 to Paul Duso and Rebecca Cox Bennett. On May 20, 2005 she married Brad Johnson, the perfect guy for her and they shared 15 wonderful years together.
Heather was graduate of HH Dow High School in 1994, Grand Valley State University in 1998 where she earned her bachelors as a paralegal, and Wayne State University where in 2011 she earned her masters in Library Science. Heather worked for A & R Transport in St. Clair.
Heather loved craft shows, the Farmers Market, traveling especially to Mackinac Island, Frankenmuth and road trips in general. She enjoyed fancy hotels especially the Grand Hotel in Mackinac. Heather always made it a point to shop local whether in Midland or Port Huron. She also enjoyed reading, crocheting, New Kids on the Block, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Wonder Women and special time with Cecilia. Heather loved rescue pets and had several over the years. Heather had a very vibrant personality. Her kindness and generosity were literally felt around the world due to her endless crusade to give to others even when she herself was battling Chronic lymphocytic leukemia for the past 6 years.
Heather is survived by her husband, Brad, well-dressed puppy, constant companion, her Coco Chanel, mother, Rebecca Cox Bennett, father, Paul (Kagey) Duso, siblings, Gina Brienne (Scott) Vondrachek, Annelise, May (Tom) Sudia, Darren Pfruender, Allan Duso, Emily (John) Barrett, Christian Gary. In-laws, Dwayne and Lori Johnson, Lisa (Tim) Peckat, Brian (Ann) Johnson, nieces and nephews, Cecilia and Henry May, Chase Schmidt, Grayson Sudia, Austin and Riley Vondrachek, Kyra (Shawn) Larson, Aaron (Emily) Ziehmer, Chase and Travis Johnson, goddaughter Laura Murr and several aunts, uncles, cousins, great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brother Kyle Robert Smith (Munchie). Grandparents, Grammy & Papa Cox (Robert and Wanda), Grandma and Grandpa Duso (Helen and Vernon).
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with her uncle Deacon Robert L. Cox officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the St. Clair County Humane Society, Remember Betty, and CLL Society.
