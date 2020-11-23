1/1
Helen A. (Rinn) Schrader
Burtchville Twp - Helen A. (Rinn) Schrader, 79, of Burtchville Township, died Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was born September 17, 1941 in Carsonville to the late Alexander and Esmarildia Rinn. She married Thomas Schrader on September 6, 2001 in Ohio.

Mrs. Schrader enjoyed spending time at home with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; three sons, Jeffrey (Tammie) Hazel, Scot Hazel and Brent (Amanda) Old; four stepchildren, Thomas (Jere) Schrader, Tanya (Craig) Stover, Terri Brennan and Trina Skotcher; grandchildren, Olivia, Allison, Reilly, Faith, Catherine and James; step grandchildren, Tabatha, Zachary, Kelsey, Craig Jr., Mitchel, Tanner, Tyson and Taelynn; great grandchildren, Baylee and Dexton; two sisters, Geraldine (Bill) Buiting and Mary Pethtel; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Rinn.

Cremation has taken place. No services are scheduled.

Burial will be in Washington Cemetery, Carsonville.

Arrangements are by Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com




Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
