Smith Family Funeral Home
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Helen Ann Kirkendall


1929 - 2020
Port Huron - Helen Ann Kirkendall, 90, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, from complications of a long illness.

Helen was born June 12, 1929, in Port Huron, Michigan. She was the youngest of five children of the late Charles and Ella Mathews.

Helen lived her entire life in Port Huron. She graduated from Port Huron High School and in October 1948 she married Harvey E. Kirkendall. They celebrated 63 years of marriage shortly before his death in 2011.

Early in life, Helen worked at London's Dairy Bar and Michigan Bell Telephone. Always involved in her children's academic lives, she devoted many years to volunteering at Charles Gratiot Elementary School and Fort Gratiot Junior High School. She was a Girl Scout Leader and also helped with her sons' Cub Scout activities. Helen returned to the work force and made a name for herself at the Learning Resources Center of St. Clair County Community College. Her later in life career lasted for over 23 years until her retirement in 1989.

Helen loved her family and in the past few years she especially enjoyed time spent with her great-grandchildren.

Helen is survived by three children, Mary K. (Michael J.) Whaling of Port Huron, Michigan, Robert H. (Diane) Kirkendall of Plymouth, Michigan and Donald J. Kirkendall of New Baltimore, Michigan; grandchildren, Hilary Bridge (Brian) Georgia of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, Brian R. (Erin) Kirkendall of Downers Grove, Illinois, Timothy J. Kirkendall of Adrian, Michigan, Scott E. Kirkendall of New Baltimore, Michigan, Emily Whaling (Nicholas) Fransted of Howard City, Michigan and Audrey M. Whaling of Reno, Nevada; great- grandchildren, Rowan Mary Georgia, Howard Robert Kirkendall, James, Celia and Michael Fransted and Therese, Teagan and Thomas Georgia. She is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Ruth, Caroline and Gwen Kirkendall; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Charles (Bud), and Jack Mathews and sister, Mary Jane Pond.

Private family services and Interment were held at Lakeside Cemetery. A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were provided by Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

Memorials may be made to St. Clair County Community College, Fine Arts Department, 323 Erie Street, P.O. Box 5015, Port Huron, MI 48061-5015, Attn: Business Office.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020
