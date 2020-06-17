Helen D. Badgerow



Applegate - Helen D. Badgerow, long time resident of Applegate, MI., passed away while in hospice care on 6/16/2020. She is survived by one son Paul ( Cindy ) Badgerow of Snover Mi., a daughter-in-law Doris ( John ) Badgerow, Gladwin, MI., six grandsons, Mitch ( Tracy ) Badgerow, of Sandusky, Mi., Andrew ( Jessica ) Badgerow, of Marlette Mi., Aaron ( Carrie ) Badgerow of Sandusky, MI., Micah ( Sarah Baslock ) Badgerow, Sandusky, Mi. Matthew ( Marci ) Badgerow, Chicago, Ill., Christopher Guinther, Grand Blanc, Mi. 8 ½, great grand children, A sister Sylvia ( Leland ) Erbe, of Otsego, Mi. Several nieces, nephews, brother and sister-in laws. Helen was preceded in death by her husband Russell Badgerow, daughter Linda ( Badgerow ) Guinther, and son John ( Doris ) Badgerow. In Lieu of flowers, please send your memorials to United Hospice of Marlette, and / or Community of Christ Church, Croswell, Mi. The family would also like to give a special thanks to the follow people who helped care for Helen over the years. Glenn and Patty Olds of Applegate, Mi., Estaire ( Ethel ) Carns and son Guy Carns of Applegate, Mi., Roberta ( Jack ) Caldwell Croswell, Mi., Louella Decker, Croswell, Mi., and Uncle Robert ( Rose ) Hendry, Croswell, Mi., Valene ( Jahn ) Pattie for all the wonderful hair do's. Visitation will be from 2-8 P.M. on Friday at the Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Croswell Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Helen may be made to United Hospice or the church.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store