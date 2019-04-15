Helen E. Anderson



Port Huron - Helen Ernestine Anderson, 92, of Port Huron, died Saturday April 13, 2019.



She was born April 9, 1927 in Port Huron to the late Albert and Minnie Warsinski. She married Stanford Anderson on September 9, 1948 in Port Huron. He preceded her in death on November 2, 1999.



Mrs. Anderson was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She was an avid bowler and golfer in her younger years, enjoyed cooking, and was a Detroit Tigers fan. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and family. Helen's final 7 years were spent with the wonderful caregivers and many new friends at Sanborn Gratiot Memorial Home.



Helen is survived by her son, Geoffrey (Lisa) Anderson; daughters, Jacquelyn (Jim) Wojcicki, Diane (Dave) Edgerton, and Sharon (Charlie) Covrea; grandsons, Matt and Mark Wojcicki, Derek and Ian Edgerton, and Nicholas Anderson; granddaughters, Andrea (Andy) Plouff, and Rachel Wojcicki; one great granddaughter, Addyson; two sisters-in-law, Stephanie and Florence Warsinski; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her siblings.



Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 on Tuesday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Trinity Lutheran Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Reverend Mark Madson will officiate.



Burial will be in Riverlawn Cemetery, Marysville.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary