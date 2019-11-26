Services
L C Friederichs & Son Funeral Home
Helen E. Pilibosian


1934 - 2019
Helen E. Pilibosian

St. Clair - Helen Pilibosian, age 85, passed peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2019 under the loving care of the Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville, Michigan. Helen was born in Windsor, Ontario February 21, 1934. As a young adult she spent much of her time in Detroit where she met the love of her life Richard. They married and started a family in Detroit later moving to Romeo to raise their four children. St Clair was their last move to retire and golf. Helen loved visits from her many grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great- great- grandchildren. Her passions were golfing, crafting, reading and spending time with her friends. Helen is survived by her sister Velma, her children and their spouses Michele Pilibosian, Richard and Shelley Pilibosian , Linda and Ed Kluger and Marc Pilibosian along with many grandchildren. Helen could fill a room with her laughter and warm your heart with her smile. She will be greatly missed. Celebrate Helen's life by making a donation in her honor to to Blue Water Hospice Home, 2795 Edison Drive, Marysville, Michigan 48040. Cremation arrangements entrusted to L.C. Friederichs & Son Funeral Home, St. Clair. To leave a message of comfort please visit: www.lcfandson.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
