Fort Gratiot - Helen Elizabeth Wilton, 94, of Fort Gratiot, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 in McLaren Hospital surrounded by her family.



Helen was born on August 11, 1924 to Louis Frank Shepherd and Hilda (Townsend) Shepherd of Port Huron. She grew up on River Road in Port Huron. In 1943 Helen traveled by train from Michigan to Mineral Wells Texas to marry the love of her life George Earl Wilton, before he was sent overseas to serve in WWII. Shepherd Welding stood at 407 River Street for many years and was operated by her grandfather Louis Frank Shepherd, her uncle Florin Shepherd, and her father. Helen's career included Great Lakes Rod & Reel where she worked as a bookkeeper and Southeastern Michigan Gas Company where she retired as an accountant. She was a "Master Bridge" player, enjoyed reading detective stories, golfing, and also watching the ships pass on the river while munching on her McDonald's "no salt" french fries. Helen enjoyed challenging her mind with the daily crossword and had an affinity for western TV shows, especially when John Wayne graced the screen. Helen attended Lakeshore Presbyterian church until her health impeded her. She was an exceptional wife, mother and grandmother.



Helen is survived by her son Barry of Fort Gratiot, daughter Elizabeth (Stanton) Cobbs of Spokane Washington, and son Michael (Judy) Wilton of Fort Gratiot; grandchildren, Jeff (Kelly) Wilton of Harrison Township, Adrian Kent of Spokane Washington, Brittney Edwards of Port Huron, and Michael Wilton of Port Huron; great-grandchildren, Jillian and Abigail Wilton; and brother Louis (Lou) Shepherd of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, and her brother Homer Shepherd.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 in Lakeshore Presbyterian Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. The Reverend Bill Davis of Lakeshore Presbyterian Church will officiate.



Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her children and grandchildren.



Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeshore Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, visit karrersimpson.com Published in The Times Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2019