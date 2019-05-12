|
|
Helen Fern Heisler
Marine City - Our mother, Helen Fern Heisler quietly passed away at the age of 95 on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was at home, surrounded by the love of her entire family.
She was born on May 1, 1924 in St. Clair. She married Edward Charles Heisler on July 25, 1942 at Holy Cross Catholic Church. They raised four children, had a long and happy marriage, celebrating 56 years together before his death in 1998.
Our mom was a remarkable woman. She was best known in our family as a gifted storyteller. She grew up during the Great Depression and had seven brothers and sisters. She was also raised by a single parent, so needless to say times were hard. She recounted endless adventures at every family gathering. These stories were informative, compassionate, but mostly funny. She had a gift for humor, loved to laugh and always looked on the bright side.
Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, reading, playing bingo and euchre, going to the casino, dancing and watching the boats go by from her favorite chair. She was an amazing homemaker and mother who was admired by her family. She enjoyed being with us and our friends, and our friends loved her too. She truly made a difference, as she was a strong role model for her children and grandchildren. A lovely woman, who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by three children. William Heisler of Marine City, Linda (Jay) Garrett of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Patricia (David) McKellar of East China. Her grandchildren include Edward (Laura) Heisler, Michael Heisler, Daniel Curtiss, Debbie (Randy) Padgett, William Balaker, Chelsey (Jeff) Genovich, Gretchen (Mark) Voigt and DJ (Mickaela) McKellar. She had 17 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, several very special and caring nieces and nephews, including her devoted niece Joannie, as well as her dear friend Mary Achatz.
She was preceded in death by her son Daniel Lee (Danny Boy) Heisler, her daughter Sue Ann Balaker, her mother Maude Sadler, sisters Eleanor Sterling, Rosamund (Mickey) Cottrell, Phyllis Grabowski, Donna Daly, Norma Rose, brothers William and Jack Sadler, granddaughter Christa Brown, daughter-in-law Nancy Heisler and many special friends.
Funeral mass will be at 12:00 on Wednesday, May 15th at Our Lady on the River Parish, Holy Cross Church in Marine City. There will be a viewing from 11:30-12:00 at church prior to mass. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Visiting hours will be from 2-8:00 on Tuesday, May 14th at Young Funeral Home in China, Township. A rosary will be said in the evening. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the , Disabled American Veterans or .
Special thanks to McLaren Hospice, especially Lesa and Tess.
To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 12, 2019