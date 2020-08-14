Helen "Becky" HalseyLexington - Helen "Becky" Halsey, age 77 of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Medi Lodge of Port Huron.She was born November 27, 1942 in Detroit, daughter of the late Steven and Lou (Holoros) Chomakos. Becky married Phillip G. Halsey on March 11, 1967 in Detroit.Becky was a member at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Becky retired from Women's Life Insurance Co. in Port Huron as an Insurance Underwriter.She is survived by her husband Phillip; son Guy (Stephanie Hirsch) Halsey of St. Johns; 2 daughters, Stephanie (Mike) Campbell of Port Huron, and Andrea Halsey; and 6 grandchildren.Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Penelope.A private family funeral took place with burial in Lexington Cemetery.