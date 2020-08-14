1/1
Helen "Becky" Halsey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen "Becky" Halsey

Lexington - Helen "Becky" Halsey, age 77 of Lexington, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Medi Lodge of Port Huron.

She was born November 27, 1942 in Detroit, daughter of the late Steven and Lou (Holoros) Chomakos. Becky married Phillip G. Halsey on March 11, 1967 in Detroit.

Becky was a member at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. Becky retired from Women's Life Insurance Co. in Port Huron as an Insurance Underwriter.

She is survived by her husband Phillip; son Guy (Stephanie Hirsch) Halsey of St. Johns; 2 daughters, Stephanie (Mike) Campbell of Port Huron, and Andrea Halsey; and 6 grandchildren.

Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Penelope.

A private family funeral took place with burial in Lexington Cemetery.

www.pomeroyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pomeroy Funeral Home
5635 Main St
Lexington, MI 48450
(810) 359-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pomeroy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved