Helen Joy Gilbert
Marine City - Helen Joy Gilbert, age 79, of Marine City, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019. Helen was born April 21, 1940 in Marine City to the late Luke and Helen Endres. She married Roy Gilbert on November 7, 1983. Helen enjoyed her time in her bowling league at the Voyageur for many years. She was a longtime member of Fellowship Baptist Church, East China. Helen was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished the time she spent with her family. She was an incredible woman and will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Gilbert is survived by her children, Kim (Gary) Steinmetz, Dennis (Jenny) Itrich, David (Annie) Itrich, Michael (Dawn) Itrich, Richard (Tracy) Itrich, Steven (Colleen) Itrich; step children, Brenda (Donald) DeRue, Suzanne (Michael) Warchol, Sherlyn Gostiaux, Amy (Scott) Brittich, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, and her special dog, Precious.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Gilbert; sister, Roma (Ken) Sayers; and step son, Kevin Gilbert.
A Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, October 8th at Fellowship Baptist Church, East China. Visiting hours will be on Monday, October 7th from 2:00- 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. As well as 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service at church on Tuesday. Memorials are suggested to Fellowship Baptist Church, East China. To leave a message of comfort visit www.youngcolonial.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 6, 2019