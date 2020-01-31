|
Helen L. Hanneke
Helen Louise Hanneke was born the first child to George A. and Mary E. Cuthbertson of Algonac, Michigan on June 12, 1939.
Helen passed away at her home apartment at Lake Huron Woods, Fort Gratiot, Michigan on January 23, 2020.
Helen completed her elementary school years at Algonac and graduated from Algonac High School in the Honor Society in June of 1957. After graduation, Helen graduated from the then 2 year Registered Nursing Program at the Port Huron Junior College (SC4 now). She worked at Port Huron Hospital as a surgery room nurse for many years which she loved and was proficient at. She retired from surgery room nursing due to an early onset of rheumatoid arthritis. Helen then went on to work at Pediatric Associates of Port Huron working with doctors: Wilhelm, Rady, and Lugg. She remained with them for several years. Helen lived at Lake Huron Woods Retirement Home for many years.
She is survived by her two daughters: Libby (Glenn) Peacock, Sandy Petrou, two grandsons, and a great-grandson, her siblings - Charles (Clara) Culp Cuthbertson, Margaret Ann (Richard) Kearns, Jacquelyn Nancy Meldrum, many nieces and nephews, friends and her two cats.
A thank you goes out to the Medical Team and Hospice Team affiliated with Lake Huron Woods and to Rev. David Reed, the pastor of North Street United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020