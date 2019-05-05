|
Helen M. Stosik
Kimball Township - Helen Margaret Stosik, 58, of Kimball Township, died unexpectedly Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
She was born February 16, 1961 in Port Huron to the late James and Mary Lou Wilson.
Helen enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, making no-bake cookies, listening to Elvis and Elton John, watching movies, and always thought she was going to win the lottery.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Stosik; three daughters, Nichole Stosik, Jodi (Jeffrey) Sutton, and Helene (Cody) Hansen; four grandchildren, Mariah and Mya Ondrus, Chase Sutton, and Brynn Hansen; three sisters, Jeanie VanConant, Janet (John) Jensen, and Lottie Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, James Wilson.
A memorial service and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Blue Water Free Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Arrangements are through Pollock-Randall Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 5, 2019