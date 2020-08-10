Helen M. West
Fort Gratiot - Helen Marie West, 91, of Fort Gratiot, died Sunday, August 9, 2020.
She was born March 29, 1929 in Port Huron to the late Floyd and Edna Emigh. She married Bernard West on April 21, 1951 in St. Stephen Catholic Church. He died December 29, 2018.
Helen worked in the office at Sperry's Department Store before raising her family. She served as an election worker for Fort Gratiot Township. Helen enjoyed camping in West Branch, needlepoint and sewing, playing dominos and cards, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by seven children, Catherine Koppel, Jean (Timm) Lenn, Stephen (Linda) West, Darlene (Wayne) Tillman, Patricia (Ted) West-Findley, Brian (Lori) West and Dianne (Christopher) Lorenz; ten grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mark Koppel; two siblings; one great grandchild: and her step-mother, Nellie Emigh.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Karrer-Simpson Funeral Home. A limited number of people will be allowed in at a time. Masks will be required for the safety and comfort of others.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Reverend Zbigniew Zomerfeld will officiate.
Burial will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Port Huron.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Serenity Assisted Living.