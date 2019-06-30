Services
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
(810) 985-4351
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:30 PM
Smith Family Funeral Home (North)
1525 Hancock St.
Port Huron, MI 48060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Veach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen P. Veach


1917 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen P. Veach Obituary
Helen P. Veach

Port Huron - 102, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 1917, the daughter of the late Oscar and Clara (Schilbe) Kauer.

Helen married her beloved husband, Melvin T. Veach, on November 11, 1939, in Detroit. They resided there for several years before moving to Lexington in the 1950s, where they owned Veach's Beach Recreation. They moved to Port Huron in the 1970s. Melvin preceded her in death on April 7, 2004.

Helen was a longtime organist at Our Saviour Lutheran Church as well as many other churches in the area. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and collecting shells.

Surviving is two nieces, Amy (Larry) Ciccone of California and Vicki (Dennis Kosovac) Navratil of New York, great-niece, Kayla Kosovac; great-nephew, D Steven Kosovac; as well as her dear friends.

Preceding Helen in death was her beloved sister, Ruth Navratil.

The family honors the memory of Helen and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will take place the following day in Lexington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://parkinson.org/)

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now