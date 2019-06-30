|
Helen P. Veach
Port Huron - 102, of Port Huron, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
She was born in Detroit, Michigan on April 1, 1917, the daughter of the late Oscar and Clara (Schilbe) Kauer.
Helen married her beloved husband, Melvin T. Veach, on November 11, 1939, in Detroit. They resided there for several years before moving to Lexington in the 1950s, where they owned Veach's Beach Recreation. They moved to Port Huron in the 1970s. Melvin preceded her in death on April 7, 2004.
Helen was a longtime organist at Our Saviour Lutheran Church as well as many other churches in the area. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and collecting shells.
Surviving is two nieces, Amy (Larry) Ciccone of California and Vicki (Dennis Kosovac) Navratil of New York, great-niece, Kayla Kosovac; great-nephew, D Steven Kosovac; as well as her dear friends.
Preceding Helen in death was her beloved sister, Ruth Navratil.
The family honors the memory of Helen and invites you to visit and share memories on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Smith Family Funeral Home, 1525 Hancock Street Port Huron. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m. Reverend Max Amstutz will officiate. Interment will take place the following day in Lexington Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Parkinson's Foundation (https://parkinson.org/)
For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 30, 2019