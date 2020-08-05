1/
Helen Walendowski
Helen Walendowski stepped into eternity on the night of July 06,2020. She had just passed her 100th birthday a few weeks before, on June 1, 2020. A few family members and friends were present to celebrate along with the local township Fire Fighters and First Responder parade. Her life spanned many major happenings in the world. Her family grew around her with much love and caring. Even after the passing of her loving husband Leonard of sixty one years and her beloved son Stanley, many years ago, she excelled in being a Mom, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Auntie. She loved to cook for everyone that came to visit and garnished the love of everyone she came across. She will be greatly missed.

She was the last of a generation in our family. She will be remembered very kindly by all who spent a few minutes with her wit and friendly disposition. Nice job Mom!

She is survived by Richard Walendowski, her eldest son, and his family. John Walendowski, her youngest son, and his family and the family of her deceased son Stanley. She attended Holy Cross Parish, Catholic Church very proudly for approximately sixty years. A family memorial will take place at the Lakeside Cemetery Veterans Columbarium on August 28,2020 at Noon. Her ashes will be interred there at Lakeside Military Cemetery in Port Huron in the same niche as her Husband, Leonard.




Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
