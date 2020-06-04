Helga H. Lerch
Clyde Township - Helga H. Lerch, age 82, of Clyde Township, passed away on June 2, 2020, in Lebanon, Ohio.
She was born on April 12, 1938, in Wachtersbach, Germany, to the late Max and Anna Peters.
Helga married Gunter A. Lerch on October 6, 1958. He preceded her in death in February 1983.
She enjoyed line dancing, reading, and spending time with her friends and family.
Helga is survived by her 3 children, Michael Lerch, Ralph Lerch and Martina (Carl) Sorrell, grandchildren, Erika (Tyler) Patterson and Emily Sorrell.
She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Klaus and Walter Peters.
Private services will take place. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
Memorial tributes may be made to Council on Aging.
Memorial tributes may be made to Council on Aging.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.