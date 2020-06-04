Helga H. Lerch
1938 - 2020
Helga H. Lerch

Clyde Township - Helga H. Lerch, age 82, of Clyde Township, passed away on June 2, 2020, in Lebanon, Ohio.

She was born on April 12, 1938, in Wachtersbach, Germany, to the late Max and Anna Peters.

Helga married Gunter A. Lerch on October 6, 1958. He preceded her in death in February 1983.

She enjoyed line dancing, reading, and spending time with her friends and family.

Helga is survived by her 3 children, Michael Lerch, Ralph Lerch and Martina (Carl) Sorrell, grandchildren, Erika (Tyler) Patterson and Emily Sorrell.

She was preceded in death by her 2 brothers, Klaus and Walter Peters.

Private services will take place. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.

Jowett Funeral Home is privileged to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial tributes may be made to Council on Aging.

To view the obituary and share memories, please visit www.jowettfuneraldirectors.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowett Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1634 Lapeer Avenue
Port Huron, MI 48060
810-985-5123
