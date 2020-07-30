Henry G. "Hank" VanConant
Grant Township - Henry "Hank" VanConant, 81, peacefully passed away July 26, 2020 at Tomlinson Assisted Living Home. He was formerly of Peck. He was born August 20, 1938 to Clarence and Estelle VanConant.
Hank married Margaret "Peggy" Molesworth 10/5/1957. He has been a member of Operating Engineers Local 324 for 62 years. He was the Elk Township Fire chief in the 70's, he loved to hill climb and ice race then later went into tractor pulling "The Bad Habit" at local fairs to national pulls in Bowling Green, Ohio. He also loved to BBQ, especially his BBQ chicken for Sunday family dinners.
Hank is survived by his daughter, Sheryl (Paul) Stone, son, Rob (Darlene) VanConant, brother, Daune (Patsy) VanConant, sisters, Joni (Dick) Baron and Virginia VanConant; 5 granddaughters, Tracy (Dustin) Krause, Amanda (Mark) MacDonald, Michaela (Anthony) Hackett, Alyissa VanConant & Samantha VanConant along with 5 great grandchildren, Caiden, Carter, Cole, Kendall & Stanley.
Preceded in death were his parents, wife of 53 years, sister Margie Smith, brother Clarence VanConant and son-in-law Jim Ernst.
A celebration of Hank's life will be 2:00pm to 6:00pm Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Peck park. Cremation arrangements in care of, Jowett Funeral Home, 1634 Lapeer Avenue, Port Huron.
