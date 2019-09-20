|
|
Henry Jakubowski
Fargo - 92, passed away, Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Blue Water Hospice Home in Marysville.
He was born in Detroit, Michigan, July 6, 1927, son of the late Stanley and Bernice (Kowaleski) Jakubowski.
Henry Jakubowski married Zita Rose Gierlowski on May 7, 1952, in Dearborn. Zita passed away on September 19, 2001.
Henry loved cutting grass, playing cards at Council on Aging, and collecting trains. Most recently, he enjoyed flying his drone and kites.
Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Mark (Connie) of Indianapolis, Indiana and Stephen (Bernadene Mickolayek) of Wadhams; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Douglas and Allison; four great-grandchildren, Aubery, Emily, Riley, and Mollie; and a great friend,. Lorraine Kudla.
The family honors the memory of Henry and invites you to visit and share memories Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Yale. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Rev. Lisa Clark, pastor of Capac United Methodist Church, will officiate. Interment will follow at Springhill Cemetery in Fargo.
Memorials are suggested to Council on Aging.
For information and Guest Book
kaatzfunerals.com
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 20, 2019