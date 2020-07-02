1/1
Henry "Ted" Smith Iii
Henry "Ted" Smith III

Port Huron - Henry T. ("Ted") Smith III, 67, of Port Huron, died Monday, June 29, 2020, from complications following heart surgery.

He was born December 16, 1952, in Port Huron to the late Henry T. ("Hank") and Mary Jo Smith.

Ted graduated from Port Huron Northern High School in 1971. He attended The University of Michigan School of Business obtaining a business degree in 1975, and also attended the Eli Broad School of Business at Michigan State University. Ted was a Certified Public Accountant and worked for several years at Stewart Beauvais and Whipple P.C. and as Office Manager at Kramer Commercial Realty in Port Huron.

He is survived by his sister, Susan Bolton, cousins Thomas Peacock, David Peacock and Ann Manning.

He was predeceased by his parents, aunts Suzanne Perkins and Sally Peacock, and cousin, Rebecca Blanton.

There will be a family burial ceremony at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in the wishes of the donor.

Arrangements were entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home of Port Huron.

For information and guestbook, www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
